Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win 2022 FIFA 'Best Player' awards

Lionel Messi was named FIFA's Best men's player for 2022, while Barcelona star Alexia Putellas was named the Best FIFA women's player for 2022 at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

MESSI IS THE WINNER OF THE BEST AWARD ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/4pJhMoVCI6 — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) February 27, 2023 ×

For Messi, it was the second time he won Best FIFA Men's Player after winning it in 2019, while Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas won the award for the second consecutive year.

Messi beat fellow finalists Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. Putellas won the award over Alex Morgan and Beth Mead.

Messi was expected to win the award after leading Argentina to the World Cup win last year in Qatar, and won the Golden Ball as the tournament's "Best Player." The 35-year-old and a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner succeeds Robert Lewandowski on the FIFA honour list.

This award recognises a year in which the former Barcelona star crowned his glorious career by scoring twice in an epic final in Doha where Argentina beat France on penalties despite Mbappe netting a hat-trick for Les Bleus in a remarkable 3-3 draw.

While the 29-year-old led Barcelona to a domestic treble in 2021-2022 before tearing her ACL on the eve of Spain's Euro 2022 campaign. She beat England's European Championship-winning striker Beth Mead and US Star Alex Morgan to add the Fifa crown to the Ballon d'Or despite spending the last second half of 2022 in a serious knee injury. Prior to her injury, she had scored 11 goals on Barcelona's run to the Champions League final, which they lost to Lyon.

This honour was initially inaugurated in 2016 by FIFA after football's governing body split from Ballon d'Or organisers France Football.

This award is voted for by national team coaches and captains, journalists and fans.

(with inputs from agencies)

