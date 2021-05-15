Shikhar Dhawan donates oxygen concentrators to Gurugram police

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media and shared that he donated oxygen concentrators to the Gurugram police to help his people through the raging pandemic that wreaking havoc across the country.

Dhawan was recently a part of the Indian Premier League and played for the Delhi Capitals. However, the cash-rich T20 league was suspended due to a surge in cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

The Indian opener took to Twitter and wrote: "Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!"

India is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the country on Saturday reported 3,26,098 new Covid cases and 3,890 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The coronavirus tally of the country plateaued over the 300,000-mark and over 3,000 casualties for 17 days.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

India`s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,43,72,907 with 36,73,802 active cases and 2,66,207 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,53,299 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,04,32,898 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,04,57,579 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 11,03,625 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested up to May 14 for Covid-19. Of these 16,93,093 samples were tested on Friday.

