'She was playing to...': Sachin Tendulkar backs Deepti Sharma for running out Charlie Dean

India women's cricket team is on a roll in 2022. After missing out on the semi-final spot by a whisker in the 2022 ODI World Cup, in New Zealand, the Indian eves secured silver in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition, whitewashed hosts England 3-0 in ODIs before winning the T20 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, on October 15.

During Harmanpreet Kaur-led India's third and final ODI versus hosts England, at Lord's, a controversy erupted when all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out for backing up too far. Her run-out saw the match end in a dramatic fashion with England all-out for 153 in pursuit of 170. Charlie (who fell for 35) and stitched a handy 35-run last-wicket stand with Freya Davies (10) before Deepti ran her out after she was found leaving the non-striker's end early on multiple occasions.

Following the run-out and India's win, many active and former cricketers reacted to the infamous incident. Now, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has joined the bandwagon and shared his two cents as well. "She was playing to what the laws of the game are," Tendulkar told in an interview with Sportstar when asked if the entire run-out incident was blown out of proportion. "Spirit of cricket… whatever you are playing within the rules of the game, that is spirit of cricket," Tendulkar opined.

"When asked if he would run-out a batsman like Deepti Sharma did, Sachin Tendulkar hinted that since it's legal now, he would not hesitate to do it. "It’s a rule now. If a player is short of the crease or doesn’t make the crease, then the batter is given out, right? Just like he misses a ball that’s heading toward stumps and in line of the stumps, he is given out lbw. So the ICC has introduced the rule that if you are out of the crease (before the ball is bowled), then you are run out," he added.

After the match, skipper Harmanpreet had said at the post-match presentation, "To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well [on being probed about the last wicket]. It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that. "