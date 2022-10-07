She served as an inspiration to many: Ex-WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passes away at 30

Sara Lee, an ex-champion of WWE's Tough Enough, has passed away at the age of 30 on Friday (October 7). Sara had clinched the competition in 2015 which helped her acquire a one-year contract with the WWE. It is to be noted that the reason for her demise isn't known yet. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children," Sara's mother informed one and all via a post on Facebook.

WWE also released an official statement on Twitter saying, "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Reactions have been pouring in from all corners on Twitter following the death of Sara Lee. Here are some responses:

This is so tragic. Praying for her family and loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) October 6, 2022

I never met Sara Lee but she always seemed to have a beautiful energy. My heart goes out to her family and friends. It just doesn't make sense sometimes. 💔 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 6, 2022

This is so heartbreaking - what a beautiful person we've lost - and leaving behind 3 small children and a husband who always expressed how madly in love he was with her. I'm so so sorry. Just heartbreaking. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 7, 2022

WWE wrestler Nikki ASH paid a heartfelt tribute as well and wrote, “You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you, Sara.”

Sara tied the knot with former WWE superstar Wesley Blake in 2017. She is survived by her husband and three children. Her passing away has shocked many and left a huge void in the wrestling fraternity.