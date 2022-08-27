'She has this legendary energy'- Daniil Medvedev believes Serena Williams will be talked about after 100 years

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently offered his take on the impact that Serena Williams has left on the sport of tennis. He recalled how Williams was a household name at the time he started getting into the sport of tennis at the age of 6.

Medvedev was fortunate enough to share the same stage as Williams during his Grand Slam debut at the 2017 Australian Open, where she went on to shatter the Open Era record set by Stefanie Graf by beating her sister Venus Williams in the finals.

Discussing her exploits in the realm of tennis while in conversation with the media, Medvedev waxed lyrical about the aura that she carried into tournaments, admitting that he is always left star-struck.

"It's just legendary. Every time I saw her in person, she just has this legendary energy around her, which I guess is not easy to live with, because that's why everybody is a fan of her.

"Maybe Paparazzi. You come around here, and you're like, ‘I'm a fan,’ something special. She for sure has and will have an amazing legacy in tennis. I'm sure in hundred years we're still going to talk about Serena Williams," the top seed admitted.

After what can only be described as an extremely successful and storied career, Serena Williams has decided to hang her racquet up and bow out of the sport for good.

The upcoming US Open will mark her swansong in the realm of tennis as she prepares herself to ride out into the sunset. Williams will hope to fight her way to the top of the food chain and part ways with the sport with a bang.

However, should she tumble out of the competition in the initial stages, she can rest easy knowing that she has done more than enough to etch her name in tennis folklore with her brilliant performances.