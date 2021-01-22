Shardul Thakur all praise for 'warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara after India's historic show in Australia

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has lauded "warrior" Cheteshwar Pujara for his gritty and resolute show against Australia in the recently concluded four-match Test series. Pujara faced the most number of deliveries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (928) and faced the heat of the Aussie pacers on some tough pitches in Australia.

While Pujara was the orchestrator of India's historic show in 2018-19, the top-order batsman continued his terrific run against Australia as he helped the visitors seal back-to-back series on Australian soil by ending up as the second-highest scorer for the team.

After receiving a grand welcome in Mumbai, Shardul recalled Pujara's breathtaking batting efforts in Australia.

"I think Pujara batted like an absolute warrior. In the dressing room, even though he was getting hit, we never felt that he wasn't confident. He was ready to take those blows."

While youngsters like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant based their game flow around Pujara's gritty knocks, India reaped the maximum rewards of two sides of the coin. Not only did Pujara suffered some tough blows to his body, but he also made sure that India remain in the games during the course of the series.

Thakur added, "he was pretty solid in his defence. At times, he might have looked ugly while watching him on TV, but he played his role sensationally. He batted superbly. There was no sense of fear in us," he told the Times of India.

Shardul, who made a comeback into the Indian Test squad, made an instant impact as he wreaked havoc with the ball while also playing a crucial knock of 67 runs at the Gabba. Shardul ended up with seven wickets to help India defeat Australia by three wickets and conquer the fortress call the Gabba.