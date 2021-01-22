Hanuma Vihari talks about Ravichandran Ashwin's struggles during the Sydney Test

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin's brave partnership in the third Test against Australia helped India escape the jaws of defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both batsmen stood their ground and faced the onslaught of Australian bowlers to manage a draw for the visitors.

Vihari revealed the struggles of his partner (R Ashwin) during the match and gave the reason why the Chennai-based did not duck the bouncers bowled by Australia's world-class pace attack.

In an interview with Sports Today, Vihari said: “Funny thing happened, I asked Ashwin if he could flex his knees a little so that he could bend. And he said ‘if I bend my knees, I can’t bat because my back is gone’. That’s why he was standing up to the bouncers.

“On a serious note, the way he batted out was superb. Because of his spasm, he couldn’t sit down, he stood throughout the innings. While he was starting to bat on Day 5, he was always standing in the dressing room as well. So that was his situation and to bat out for 4 hours is a compliment to his grit and determination,” Hanuma Vihari told Sports Today.

The duo stitched a 62-run partnership in 259 balls despite Vihari sustaining a serious hamstring injury during his innings and Ashwin suffering severe backache.

“The only thing that helped us was they bowled a lot of overs. But I wouldn’t say they were tired. The close-in fielders don’t help as well. You’re always under pressure. Only a small mistake and you’re gone. But like I said, as I was not able to run, I will play as close to the body as possible. I am not looking for runs. So, the basics helped there. The technique which I developed over the years helped me. That defensive technique helped me.

“Ashwin was also communicating in different languages if you could hear. Like he was talking to me in Tamil, Telugu, trying to make sure we survive. It’s important to communicate as well. Sometimes, we are scoring runs, you’ll be in your own zone. But when you’re looking to survive, that’s where the help came. Ash did that brilliantly with all his experience," he said.