Shane Warne passes away: Here's Aussie spin wizard's last tweet before sudden demise

Australian cricket has been rocked with a big jolt in the form of Shane Warne's sudden demise. The former leg spinner passed away due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand, as confirmed by his management.

As per a brief statement given to Fox News by the ex-cricketer Warne's management, he passed away in Thailand due to a heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Known to be one of the all-time greats in world cricket, the former leg spinner Warne has surely left a huge void in the cricketing fraternity. He ended his international career with a staggering 708 Test scalps and 293 ODI wickets, along with being a World Cup-medallist and claiming a Test hat-trick along with several other significant achievements.

On the day Warne passed away, the 52-year-old had taken to his official Twitter handle to express his condolences on former Aussie cricketer Rod Marsh's death. For the unversed, Marsh, who represented Australia in 96 Tests and 92 ODIs in the 1970s and 1980s, had breathed his last earlier in the day. The ex-keeper-batter had suffered a heart attack in Queensland last week and was in an induced coma at Royal Adelaide Hospital until his passing away.

On hearing the news of Marsh's death, Warne had tweeted:

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne has left world cricket in a state of mourning with his sudden demise. He had revived leg-spin single-handedly by producing magical deliveries from time to time and leaving fans wanting for more. He was also Rajasthan Royals' (RR) first-ever captain and took them to the title in the inaugural season in 2008.