Shahid Afridi's daughter to get engaged with this Pakistan pacer: Reports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's family approached Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi and his family for his daughter's marriage with the 20-year-old cricketer. Former Pakistan skipper confirmed the news on social media.

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and wrote: "Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field."

The young pacer made his international debut in a T20I against the West Indies in Karachi in April 2018. He is seen as a young talent in the country's cricket. Shaheen has played 22 T20Is and has scalped 24 wickets for Pakistan.

The pacer has also claimed 45 wickets in the 21 ODIs. Shaheen has 48 wickets in Test format after playing 15 matches.

Shaheen was a hotshot in the recently postponed Pakistan Super League. He picked up nine wickets in just four matches while playing for Lahore Qalandars.