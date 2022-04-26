Shaheen Afridi recalls chat with Shahid Afridi before match-winning spell against India in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi has grown from strength to strength with each game for Pakistan. He has become the Men in Green's multi-format player in no time and his stature is rising at a rapid pace. Last year, the young pacer was the star performer for Babar Azam & Co. as Pakistan finally ended their winless streak versus India in World Cup history.

With India and Pakistan playing each other in their respective Super 12 opening clash in 2021 T20 World Cup, in Dubai, Shaheen returned with a match-winning spell of 3 for 31 -- dismissing India's Big Three in Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli -- as Pakistan restricted India for 151-7 before the one-time winners chased it down with ten wickets and 13 balls to spare.

Recently, in conversation with Geo Super, Shaheen revealed he had a chat with Shahid Afridi to get some tips ahead of the marquee clash versus India. "When we had that match against India in the T20 World Cup, I requested Lala to have a word with me. Because before that I played just one match against India, that too in Asia Cup, which was in One-Day format. And this was a T20 game and we never won a World Cup game against India," Shaheen said.

"So I thought that this was a big opportunity for me. So I called Lala for some tips and asked him, 'What different do I do today?'. He gave me very good advice and told, 'Do something so that the entire stadium notices only Shaheen' and give your 100 percent in bowling and fielding. I just did that and we got the results,” he added.