Sergio Aguero's knee surgery goes well, expected to return in August

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero underwent knee surgery under Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday as the Argentina international said that the operation went well. Aguero injured his knee during the match against Burnley and was substituted by teammate Gabriel Jesus.

Man City went on to defeat Burnley 5-0 in what was a thumping performance by the defending Premier League champions.

While manager Pep Guardiola initially said that the injury doesn’t look good, Man City would be encouraged by the high probability of Aguero being available for knockout stages of UEFA Champions League given the Blues advance to the Final 8. Guardiola earlier feared the 32-year-old could miss the rest of the league season which ends in July.

“Everything went well, and I’ll soon begin recovery,” Aguero said on Twitter with a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed.

"Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team – and to all of you for your support"

“After the surgery... he will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back,” he told reporters ahead of Thursday’s game at Chelsea.

Aguero flew to Barcelona on Tuesday to see specialist doctor Damon Cugat and City would be optimistic for his return in August, when Champions League resumes.

City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 match and would be hoping to enter the last eight of the elite competition which will be held in Lison, Portugal.

