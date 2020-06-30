Senior Indian cricketer under scanner after flouting BCCI's 'family clause' during World Cup 2019: Report

A senior member in the Indian cricket team has come under a scanner by the BCCI. This cricketer violated BCCI's 'family clause' during the World Cup 2019.

During the tournament, the player had requested the board for his wife to stay with him for more than the permissible period of 15 days. But the request was denied by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which had set the rules.

A year after the tournament ended, it was revealed that the player's wife stayed with him for the entire seven-week duration of the tournament without seeking permission from either the captain or the coach for her extended stay.

The documents in which the CoA discussed the issue but eventually denied the request were accessed by PTI.

The Item 6 sub-clause G of the minutes of the CoA meeting read:

Request from a player

1. The COA discussed that one of the players from the Men's Senior Team had requested permission for his wife to accompany him to the World Cup tour earlier than is otherwise permissible.

2. The CoA was informed that the matter is being discussed with the concerned player and that it may not be advisable to grant the request.

3. After some discussion, the CoA decided that it will not accede to the above request from the concerned player.

As per minutes of CoA meeting on May 21 (Sec 1 (B) (1) ), the Family Clause stated: "The issue of whether the authority to approve any visits from visitors outside the 'visitor period' should vest with the team captain and coach or with the BCCI management was discussed. It was noted that the BCCI management has traditionally decided these matters. It was also noted that the BCCI constitution requires cricketing and non-cricketing matters are to be kept separate."

According to PTI, an anonymous BCCI source confirmed such violations did take place during the tournament.

"Yes, the same player in question, who was categorically denied permission during May 3 meeting, violated the 15-day rule during the World Cup. The question that arises here is whether the player in question had sought permission about the extra duration of stay of his wife from the competent authorities -- in this case the coach and the captain. The answer is a 'No'," the official said.

The matter is yet to be reported to the CoA, it has raised questions against administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam as to why he did not veto the arrangement since it was his domain.

(Inputs from PTI)

