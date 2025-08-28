/Sehwag picks three game-changers for India at Asia Cup 2025, and it's not SuryaKumar, Pandya or Gill

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Team India has the strength to win the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE next month (from September 9). The 15-member Indian squad, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their tournament campaign against the UAE on September 10. Sehwag highlighted three players who he feels could play a big role in India’s success in this tournament.

Apart from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who returns to T20Is after last year’s World Cup final, Sehwag also named India's attacking opener Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy as potential game-changers and match-winners.

“I think Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer. Bumrah is always a game-changer. Varun Chakravarthy, with his mystery bowling, was very effective in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 format as well. So, these are some game changers for India who can win matches on their own," Sehwag said in an interview with Sony Sports.

Jasprit Bumrah was India’s strike bowler and played a key role in the last T20I World Cup, finishing with 15 wickets. Overall in T20Is, he has 89 wickets from 70 matches at an impressive average of 17.74 and bowling economy of 6.27.

On the other hand, India's young gun, Abhishek Sharma, has quickly become one of the most dangerous batters in the shortest format. In 17 T20Is, he has scored 535 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 193.84, including two centuries.

Varun Chakaravarthy has also impressed with his mystery spin bowling since making his comeback to the national team. In 18 T20Is, he has taken 33 wickets at a bowling average of 14.57, making him a key spin bowling option.