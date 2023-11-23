Seattle Seahawks' QB Geno Smith likely to start vs San Francisco 49ers; Kenneth Walker doubtful
Story highlights
Seattle Seahawks' QB Geno Smith is likely to start in his side's showdown versus San Francisco 49ers with Kenneth Walker doubtful.
Seattle Seahawks' QB Geno Smith is likely to start in his side's showdown versus San Francisco 49ers with Kenneth Walker doubtful.
There is some good news for Seattle Seahawks. The franchise expect to have quarterback Geno Smith for their NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving night, however, they will most likely be without the services of running back Kenneth Walker III.
Coach Pete Carroll, on Wednesday, sounded optimistic of Smith's recovery. "He did quite well today," Carroll said as quoted by ESPN. "We rested him for most of the week, the short week, in terms of throwing. He did really well today," he further stated.
Carroll made it clear that the 33-year-old Smith won't have to undergo any on-field tests before Thursday night's massive showdown against Francisco 49ers rather than his usual warmup, adding that "we'll be very judicious about how we do that."
trending now
The game between Seahawks and 49ers is very significant. It is to be noted that the Seahawks (6-4) will either overtake the 49ers (7-3) for first place in the NFC West with a victory on Thanksgiving night or fall two games behind with an defeat. Thus, Seahawks will bank on Smith's experience. The quarterback sounded uncertain about his availability while addressing the reporters on the eve of the game, however, Carroll remains confident.
'He is ready to go'
Carroll stated, "His attitude ... was not going to bother him, that it wasn't going to be a big factor. It looks bad because he's got a big bruise on the back of his triceps, but his attitude has been right on it the whole time. He hasn't missed a snap as far as -- we didn't let him throw the first couple days -- but he didn't miss a snap. He was doing everything. So he's ready to go."
Meanwhile, Walker is a doubtful starter due to an oblique strain he suffered on the opening drive Sunday against the Rams. The coach admitted that the 23-year-old is out of action barring an unexpected turn of events. In his absence, rookie second-round Zach Charbonnet can replace him and slip into the RB1 role.