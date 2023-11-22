'I'm good' - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson brushes off ankle concerns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has shrugged off any concern over his fitness. Jackson stated that there is no concern over his injured left ankle. "I believe I'm good," Jackson said. He then waved his left-hand side to side before flashing a smile, saying, "I believe I'm 100%." It is to be noted that the quarterback went down Jackson in pain towards the end of the first quarter of his side's 34-20 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. He looked in discomfort, grabbing his left ankle after being tackled along the sideline by linebacker Logan Wilson. While the 26-year-old did not miss a snap, he had a pronounced limp at times during the course of the game.

On being asked about Jackson's fitness on Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded optimstic and said, "It does [seem like everything is OK]." The player is very confident and asked the reporters to not ask about his injured ankle following the encounter versus Bengals. "We're not going to talk none of it into existence," Jackson said Thursday.

It is to be noted that injuries have made a huge impact in the AFC North in November. Two starting quarterbacks -- the Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and the Bengals' Joe Burrow (wrist) -- were ruled out of the season last week.

Meanwhile, Jackson is determined to finish his first-ever season since 2020. Injuries have dented his progress on several occasions in the recent past. In 2021, he missed the final four games due to ankle injury whereas he was sidelined for the final five regular-season games in the following edition with a sprained knee. Thus, it goes without saying that the youngster is hell bent on keeping away from injuries and be there for his side in the ongoing season.