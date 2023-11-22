LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Former QB Tom Brady says 'coaching in league isn't as good as it used to be'

USAEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

FILE — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surrounded by photographers after winning the AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass., Jan. 18, 2015. Questions about Brady’s future intensified in January 2022 after reports surfaced that he planned to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL. His agent declined to put a timetable on such an announcement, or to confirm its accuracy. (Damon Winter/The New York Times). Photograph:(The New York Times)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also said that there aren't many programs in the country at the college level which are preparing players for the league.

Former NFL star Tom Brady has lambasted the league for the decline in quality of players' development and poor coaching as well. Brady, who retired last year after a record 23-year-long career, made the comments on November 20 on 'The Stephen A. Smith Show.' The majestic quarterback also said that the league is less than what it's been in the past.

"I think the coaching isn't as good as it was," Brady said. "I don't think the development of young players is as good as it was. I don't think the schemes are as good as they were.

"The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So I just think the product in my opinion is less than what it's been."

trending now

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past," he added.

Brady also pointed out that frequent rule changes to help protect the players from injury has left the fundamentals to protecting yourself behind.

"I look at a lot of players like Ray Lewis and Rodney Harrison and Ronnie Lott and guys that impacted the game in a certain way -- and every hit they would have made would have been a penalty [today]," Brady said. "You hear coaches complaining about their own player being tackled and not necessarily -- why don't they talk to their player about how to protect himself? ... We used to work on the fundamentals of those things all the time. Now they're trying to be regulated all the time.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also said that there aren't many programs in the country at the college level which are preparing players for the league.

"I actually think college players were better prepared when I came out than they are now," he said. "Just because so many coaches are changing programs, and I would say there's not even a lot of college programs anymore. There's a lot of college teams, but not programs that are developing players."

Notably, Brady is NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns to go with his record seven Super Bowl rings.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Jared Goff leads Detroit against Chicago Bears; Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco also secure comfortable win

Baltimore Ravens defeat Cincinnati Bengals in AFC North battle, Joe Burrow gets wrist injury

Jalen Hurts helps Philadelphia Eagles win against Dallas Cowboys