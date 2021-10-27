SCOT vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between Scotland and Namibia?

Match 21 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition will see two lowly-ranked teams in Scotland and Namibia face each other, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening (October 27). This will be the second game of the day, after England-Bangladesh face-off at the same venue.

While Scotland were on a roll by winning their two warm-up games and also maintaining the momentum in the qualifying round, with three back-to-back wins, they endured a heavy defeat in their opening game in the Super 12 round with a 130-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan on Monday (October 25). On the other hand, Namibia will be playing their first game of the Super 12 round in Pool B. Given they have to face tougher teams such as India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and New Zealand, Namibia will like to give their all versus the Scottish side.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup, SCOT vs NAM live streaming: When and where to watch Scotland vs Namibia match?

Match prediction for Scotland vs Namibia T20 WC clash: With dew being a factor at this venue, both sides will be eager to chase. A moderate-scoring encounter can be witnessed with something for everyone; i.e. the pacers, spinners and batters. For the unversed, only once in the last five games has a team batting first won at this venue.

Squads:

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir