/SCG Test, Day 4: Jacob Bethell's maiden Test ton keeps England afloat as lead extends to 119

England rookie Jacob Bethell plundered a chanceless maiden Test century on Wednesday (Jan 7) in Sydney, as England reeled in Australia and then built a tenuous 119-run lead to leave the fifth and final Ashes Test on a knife-edge. By stumps on day four at the Sydney Cricket Ground, England's scorecard read 302-8, with Bethell unbeaten on 142 and Matthew Potts yet to score. The 22-year-old Bethell saved the day after opener Zak Crawley fell early and veteran Joe Root cheaply, powering to his hundred in style off 162 balls. But wickets tumbled around him with Test vice-captain Harry Brook (42) and Will Jacks (0) removed in the space of three balls by the part-time off-spin of Beau Webster two overs after Bethell reached the landmark.

"I certainly didn't think I would (impact) with spin this game," said Webster, who is more usually employed as a seaming all-rounder, but had figures of 3-51. "That's the way it goes sometimes."

Australia opted not to play a specialist spinner, but Webster said the pitch had begun to take turn.

"There was a bit of wear and tear there from Starcy's footmarks, and we managed to make the most of it in that session.

"I was just trying to bowl my best ball. I don't bowl them a hell of a lot."

A calamitous mix-up then saw Jamie Smith (24) run out. Ben Stokes (1) came in at seven after limping off clutching what appeared to be his groin while bowling the third over of the day, but only lasted five balls with Webster again doing the damage.

England are desperate for another morale-boosting win after victory in the previous Test at Melbourne. Australia lead 3-1 and has already retained the Ashes.

Remarkably, it was not just Bethell's maiden Test ton but the only one he has scored in red-ball cricket, with his previous best 96 against New Zealand. Bethell was recalled for Melbourne to replace the under-performing Ollie Pope, scoring a gritty 40 in difficult batting conditions, with the number three position now his to lose. His exploits came after the hosts were dismissed for 567 before lunch on the back of Travis Head's 163 and 138 from skipper Steve Smith. That left England chasing a 183-run deficit after their first innings of 384.