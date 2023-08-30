Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 4-0
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties in the first half while the 38-year-old had a third goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to a foul in the build-up play. Sadio Mane scored in the 38th minute to put Al-Nassr 3-0 up at halftime.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (August 29).
The Portugal forward scored two penalties in the first half while the 38-year-old had a third goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to a foul in the build-up play.
Sadio Mane scored in the 38th minute to put Al-Nassr 3-0 up at halftime.
In the second half, Al-Nassr's Abdulrahman Gahreeb missed a penalty in the 63rd minute before Al-Shabab were reduced to 10 men when Ever Banega was sent off.
Sultan Al Ghannam completed the scoring two minutes later in the 70th minute to make it 4-0.
Luis Castro's side have now won their last two games to move on to six points and up to sixth place in the table.
