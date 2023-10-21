Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal stay on top of points table with latest home win over Al-Khaleej
Story highlights
Mitrovic’s goal on the half-hour mark was enough for all three points in a match in which the hosts dominated possession and had the lion’s share of opportunities.
Mitrovic’s goal on the half-hour mark was enough for all three points in a match in which the hosts dominated possession and had the lion’s share of opportunities.
Al-Hilal earned a 1-0 win at home to Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Friday October 20.
Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal on the half-hour mark was enough for all three points in a match in which the hosts dominated possession and had the lion’s share of opportunities.
Al-Hilal extend their lead at the top of the table to 3 points on 26 with the victory after nearest contenders Al-Taawoun drew 1-1 with Al-Ittihad earlier in the day.
trending now
The result comes in a week when Al-Hilal confirmed they had lost star summer signing Neymar Jr for the season after the 31-year-old former Barcelona and PSG forward suffered an ACL and meniscus rupture while on international duty with Brazil.
More to follow...
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.