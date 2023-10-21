ugc_banner

Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal stay on top of points table with latest home win over Al-Khaleej

Reuters
Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaUpdated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Al-Hilal stay on top of points table with latest home win over Al-Khaleej

Mitrovic’s goal on the half-hour mark was enough for all three points in a match in which the hosts dominated possession and had the lion’s share of opportunities.

Al-Hilal earned a 1-0 win at home to Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Friday October 20.

Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal on the half-hour mark was enough for all three points in a match in which the hosts dominated possession and had the lion’s share of opportunities.

Al-Hilal extend their lead at the top of the table to 3 points on 26 with the victory after nearest contenders Al-Taawoun drew 1-1 with Al-Ittihad earlier in the day.

The result comes in a week when Al-Hilal confirmed they had lost star summer signing Neymar Jr for the season after the 31-year-old former Barcelona and PSG forward suffered an ACL and meniscus rupture while on international duty with Brazil.

More to follow...

