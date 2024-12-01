Paris, France

Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup was considered "medium risk" for human rights by FIFA in its evaluation report, which said implementing reforms could take "significant time and effort". The release of the report Saturday comes ahead of the FIFA Congress on December 11, when a vote will be held to officially appoint the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

Saudi Arabia is the lone candidate for 2034 while Morocco, Spain and Portugal have formed a joint bid for the 2030 tournament, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay all set to host a match as part of the centenary edition.

The Saudi bid "presents a very strong all-round proposition, reflected in the results of the technical evaluation, which assesses the proposed infrastructure (both sporting and general) as well as its commercial potential," FIFA said in its report.

But football's world governing body cautioned, "in terms of human rights, the undertaking involved in implementing the various measures... particularly in certain areas, could involve significant effort and time".

FIFA said that was the basis for the elevated risk rating for a bid that received an average score of 4.2 out of 5 -- higher than the combined bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup.

"It is important to note that the bid involves significant opportunities for positive human rights impact," added FIFA. "There is good potential that the tournament could serve as a catalyst for some of the ongoing and future reforms and contribute to positive human rights outcomes for people in Saudi Arabia and the region that go beyond the scope of the tournament itself."

Another winter World Cup?

Saudi Arabia has yet to build several proposed stadiums for a tournament that could be held in winter, as was the case in neighbouring Qatar. The report highlighted average daytime temperatures in the capital Riyadh that exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in June and July.

Human rights, a source of deep controversy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, threatens to become a major talking point once again in the run-up to 2034.

Rights groups highlight mass executions in Saudi Arabia and allegations of torture, as well as restrictions on women under the conservative country's male guardianship system.

Free expression is severely restricted, with some people handed lengthy jail terms over critical posts on social media.

Saudi Arabia, which is hosting several high-profile events including Formula One and the WTA Finals tennis, is often accused of "sportswashing" -- using sport to divert attention from its rights record.

"As expected, FIFA's evaluation of Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid is an astonishing whitewash of the country's atrocious human rights record," said Amnesty International. "There are no meaningful commitments that will prevent workers from being exploited, residents from being evicted or activists from being arrested.

"By ignoring the clear evidence of severe human rights risks, FIFA is likely to bear much responsibility for the violations and abuses that will take place over the coming decade.

"Fundamental human rights reforms are urgently required in Saudi Arabia, or the 2034 World Cup will be inevitably tarnished by exploitation, discrimination and repression."

