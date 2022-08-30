Sanjay Manjrekar lauds 'unreal' Hardik Pandya after his all-round blitz vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya's all-round blitz took India past the finish line in a riveting clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday (August 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue dismissed Babar Azam's Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning with 4 for 26 along with Hardik's 3 for 25.

In reply, India were in a spot of bother at 89-4 in 14.2 overs, in pursuit of 148, when Hardik joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. While Jadeja contributed with a handy 29-ball 35, Hardik led the charge from his end, remained calm and composed as ever and took India to the target with a six, over long-on, in the final over. He remained unbeaten on 33, off 17 deliveries, to return with the Player-of-the-Match award. After the encounter, Hardik's consistency in all departments and his self-belief is being praised by many in the cricketing fraternity.

Sharing his views on the Sports 18 show Sports Over the Top, former Indian batter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar joined the bandwagon and lauded Pandya's ability to remain calm in difficult situations. "Just this calmness. Everything about him is currently unreal. His bowling returns are unreal, which is something that you get with others as well, but his ability to keep calm and get runs under pressure," Manjrekar said.

ALSO READ | Explained: How India-Pakistan can square off again in Super 4 round at Asia Cup

"That last over was a tricky one because Hardik was in there and played the faster bowlers mostly, so there was a rhythm of hitting against the quicker bowlers and suddenly the situation was such that Pakistan had to bring in the left-arm spinner. Jadeja got out to the first ball and then he had four balls to get those runs. The pressure is immense but the kind of shots also that he played to get those winning runs under pressure is just outstanding," Manjrekar added.

Hardik credited former captain MS Dhoni for his calmness in crunch situations while speaking to the broadcasters after the epic match between India and Pakistan. "I try to keep things simple as much as I can. Obviously, I have learnt this from Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) while playing with him. I learn from all the cricketers I play with. I believe that if you want to take any decision in life if you are calm it will help you take better decision. I apply the same during batting and keep my options ready," Pandya told Star Sports.

"In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple," the 28-year-old added.

He will now shift his focus to India's next match where Rohit & Co. will face Hong Kong at the same venue on Wednesday evening (August 31).