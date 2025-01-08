Australia’s Sam Konstas has admitted to sledging India’s Jasprit Burmah during Day 1 of the Sydney Test match as the duo stole the headlines in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Speaking Wednesday (Jan 8), Konstas reflected on the incident on Day 1 where Usman Khawaja was dismissed on the final ball of the day. According to Konstas, he was at fault during the incident leading to the heated exchange between the two.

Konstas admits to sledging

"I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket. Credit to Bumrah for the wicket, but overall, it was a great team performance," Konstas said while speaking to Triple M.

It was not the only time the 19-year-old was in the news, during his debut against India in the Boxing Day Test, Virat Kohli was seen brushing his shoulders after an over. During the first innings of the MCG Test, Virat was involved in a frictional moment for which he was fined 20 per cent match fees. Reflecting on the incident, Konstas feels he did not do much wrong and enjoyed his maiden innings.

"No, I was very calm. I was talking to my parents and teammates. Uzi (Khawaja) mentioned my adrenaline was pumped when batting, but I didn't feel it. Still, it was a great debut, and I'm happy with two wins," added Konstas.

The series turned out to be happy a memory for the New South Wales batter as Australia won the BGT for the first time in a decade. They beat India by six wickets in Sydney to pocket the series 3-1 thereby also confirming their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia will have a golden chance to defend their WTC title which they won in 2023 beating India in the final at the Oval.