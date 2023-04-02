Salim Durrani, former India cricketer, passes away aged 88

Former India cricketer Salim Durrani passed away aged 88 on Sunday in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The stylish cricketer from the 60s was known for hitting huge sixes on demand and for his orthodox left-arm spin. Playing for India, Durrani appeared in 29 Tests, scoring 1202 runs and picking up 75 wickets.

As per PTI, he used to live in Jamnagar with his brother and had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.

The former all-rounder didn’t have records to back the credentials, but for those who had watched him play live knew his potential. An attacking cricketer, Durrani was instrumental in helping India win over England during the 1961/61 series, starring with the ball by picking eight and ten wickets in Calcutta and Madras, respectively.

While the left-handed batter scored just one century in his Test career, which came against West Indies in 1962, Durrani had seven fifty plus totals to his name.

However, he is remembered largely for his heroics during the away 1971 tour of West Indies – where he helped India secure its first Test win against the daunting Caribbean team on their home soil.

During the second Test in Port of Spain, which also happened to be the Test debut for great Sunil Gavaskar, Durrani batted at number three, scoring nine and zero across both outings; while in the second innings, Durrani accounted for two massive wickets in captain Sir Clive Llyod and Sir Gary Sobers, later one for zero, in the space of few balls. His spell not only changed the equation for his team, it also saw India creating history

Having made his Test debut in 1960, Durrani played for more than a decade and decided to retire in February 1973 against England Brabourne Stadium.

Following the news of his passing away, former India World Cup winner and head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted saying,

‘Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani.

Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति 🙏’