IPL 2023: Mark Wood's fifer headlines LSG's day in one-sided contest, beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have started the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 on a high as they beat North Indian rivals Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in a one-sided contest in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1. LSG, who qualified for the playoffs in 2022 did not put a foot wrong in the contest as they first dominated with the bat and scored 193/6 before a sensational bowling show from Mark Wood (5 wickets) and Co compiled misery on Delhi.

LSG start on winning note

Playing their first-ever match at their home ground in Lucknow, the home side restricted DC to a mere 143/9 in their 20 overs to get off the mark. While skipper David Warner (56) and Rilee Rossouw (30) contributed for the visitors, the rest of the players hardly made any significant additions to the scoreboard and propelled DC to their first defeat of the season.

Kyle Meyers runs the show

Kyle Mayers' blistering knock of 73 from 38 balls helped Lucknow Super Giants set up a massive target of 194 against Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Putting Lucknow Super Giants to bat after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals got the wicket of skipper KL Rahul for 8 as he was dismissed by left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya. LSG lost their first wicket at the score of 19 in the fourth over. Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda then struck a partnership for Lucknow and the duo took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

Krishnappa Gowtham walked out to bat as an 'Impact Player' for Lucknow Super Giants substituting Badoni and went on to hit six in the last ball of the innings to take the team's total to 193/6 in 20 overs.

Delhi will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their first home match of the season. On the flip side, LSG will travel too far South to take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

