/Salah signs two-year deal with Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has joined Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor on a free transfer after ending his nine-year association with Liverpool. The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. According to Sky Sports, Salah and the Premier League club mutually agreed to terminate his contract one year before it was due to expire.

Salah’s departure brings an end to a successful spell at Anfield, where he established himself as one of Liverpool’s greatest players. He had extended his contract in Apr 2025, but his final season at the club saw limited playing time and a public disagreement with then-manager Arne Slot.

During his nine years with Liverpool, Salah won seven major trophies and scored 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions, making him the club’s third-highest goalscorer.

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Salah had also been linked with several clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent years. Al Ittihad reportedly made a £150 million bid for him in 2023, but Liverpool rejected the offer. The Saudi club was again linked with a move for the Egyptian star, but Salah has now chosen to continue his career in Turkey.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season and will enter the Europa League playoff round.

Salah also played an important role in Egypt’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and helped his country reach the round of 16, where Egypt suffered a 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina. Salah contributed one goal and two assists during the tournament.