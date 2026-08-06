/India vs Sri Lanka 3-day warm-up match: All you need to know

India will face Sri Lanka A in a crucial three-day warm-up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo from Aug 7 to 9. Shubman Gill will lead a strong Indian squad, while Sri Lanka A will feature a combination of young players and experienced campaigners. Seven members of the Sri Lanka A side were also part of the team that played against India A in Jun-Jul. India will miss Sai Sudharsan at the start of the game, with the batter expected to join the squad midway through the practice match.

The warm-up game will also give India a chance to finalise their bowling combination in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar. Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack, while Ravindra Jadeja’s return will strengthen the spin department. Young spinner Manav Suthar is also expected to get an opportunity.

Saransh Jain, who has received his first Test call-up, will also be eager to impress. The 33-year-old played for India A in Sri Lanka last month and picked up seven wickets across four innings.

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However, the main focus will be on India’s batting line-up, led by captain Gill. India won their previous two Test series in Sri Lanka, in 2015 and 2017, but the hosts have become a difficult team to beat at home. India’s recent struggles in Test cricket, including two series defeats at home in the last two years, have also increased the pressure on their batters to handle spin effectively.

Sri Lanka are expected to rely heavily on their spinners in the upcoming Test series, with Prabath Jayasuriya likely to lead the attack. The warm-up match will give India’s batters an important chance to understand the conditions and prepare for the challenge ahead.

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Sri Lanka have not yet announced their squad for the two-Test series. The squad is expected to be named after the warm-up game at the NCC Ground.

Sri Lanka A will be captained by 25-year-old all-rounder Sonal Dinusha, who bowls left-arm orthodox spin. Another left-arm spinner, Dilum Sudeera, will also be one to watch.

India arrived in Colombo on Aug 4 and have already completed two training sessions. The entire squad took part in the final practice session on the eve of the warm-up game.

When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka A warm-up match

The first day’s play will begin at 10 am IST on Friday (Aug 7). Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match live in India, while Sony LIV will provide live streaming.

India vs Sri Lanka A warm-up match squads

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan (subject to fitness), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.