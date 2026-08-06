/Big blow to India as Shubman Gill suffers thumb injury ahead of Sri Lanka Test opener

India Test captain Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his thumb during a net session on Thursday (Aug 6), just a day before the team’s warm-up game against Sri Lanka A. The setback comes at a time when India have been dealing with several injury concerns across both red-ball and white-ball cricket. India began preparations for the warm-up match and Test series after arriving in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, but Shubman Gill suffered a thumb injury during Thursday's practice and required medical attention.

According to reports, the Indian captain was treated by the team’s medical staff before returning to the nets and continuing his practice.

The injury is another concern for India, who have already faced several setbacks ahead of the Sri Lanka tour. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were ruled out earlier, while injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar have added to the team’s selection worries.

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Bumrah has been ruled out of the series, which has opened the door for Auqib Nabi to receive his first India call-up. Sundar is also unlikely to play in the opening Test after picking up a hamstring injury during the ODI series against England.

Sudharsan is another doubt for the first Test as he continues to recover from a toe injury. He did not travel with the Indian team to Sri Lanka and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, India’s batters will get an opportunity to improve their game against spin in a three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo on Friday. The practice game will be held ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins next week.