Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka off-spinner, arrested on match-fixing charges

Former Sri Lanka international Sachithra Senanayake has been arrested by Lankan police on Wednesday, September 6 for charges pertaining to match-fixing. The off-spinner, as per the police, will be produced in court in the next 24 hours.

The 38-year-old has been charged with attempt to convince players to fix matches in 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). While Sennanayake was himself not part of the edition, and is believed to be outside Sri Lanka, he's alleged to have contacted a few players playing in the tournament for fixing.

Senanayake's attempt is believed to have reached the tournament's anti-corruption officers and he was arrested under Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act. The law itself was introduced in 2019 to curb the malpractices in Sri Lankan cricket.

Under the law, "any person who solicits, entices, persuades, or instructs any person… to influence the result, progress, conduct … of any sport, commits the offence of corruption in sports," and Sennanayake is the first person to have been arrested under it.

The probe into the matter was launched last month and the cricketer was banned from leaving the country.

The right-arm spinner made his debut in 2011-12 season and went on to represent Sri Lanka in one Test, 49 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He was an important part of Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup campaign which Sri Lanka had won after beating Indian in the final by six wickets. He took four wickets in six matches with a best of 2/3.

Overall, the offie has 53 wickets to his name in ODIs with a best of 4/13. In T20Is, Senanayake took 25 wickets with a best of 4/46.

He was also embroiled in controversy after being pulled for his action in 2014. He, however, made a comeback with a remodeled action but his career went downhill afterwards.

