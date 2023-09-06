Football: Louis van Gaal, Former Dutch coach, calls Argentina and Messi's win in Qatar World Cup PREMEDITATED

Former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has said that the Argentina football team and Lionel Messi's win in last year's FIFA World Cup was premeditated. Notably, Argentina had won their second World Cup after beating France 4-2 on penalties in December last year. It was also the first World Cup trophy for Messi, who is touted as one of the greatest ever to play the game.

Van Gaal, who was the coach of Netherlands in the Qatar World Cup, made the comments while talking at Eredivisie awards to Dutch outlet NOS.

"I do not really want to say much about it," Van Gaal said. "When you see how Argentina scored their goals and how we scored our goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was all a premeditated game."

The former Dutch coach was asked to clarify his comments to which he said: "I mean everything I say."

Van Gaal, while making such a big remark, was once more asked that if he meant that Messi should become world champion, he said, "I think so, yes.”

Notably, Netherlands were handed a tournament-ending defeat by the eventual world champions in the quarterfinals on penalties after the regulation and extra time ended at 2-2 score.

Van Gaal decided to step down after the tournament as he continues to recover from prostate cancer.

Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk was also asked to comment on van Gaal's remark, to which he said: "I heard it this morning, indeed. And that's actually it," he told NOS. "It is of course his opinion. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion. I do not share the same opinion."

The FIFA World Cup final had ended 3-3 after the regulation and extra time post which Argentina won 4-3 on penalties.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE