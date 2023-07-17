Sachin Tendulkar to Rafael Nadal, world reacts to Carlos Alcaraz’s maiden Wimbledon win
World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in an epic 5-set final to win his maiden Wimbledon title. The Spaniard also broke the 34-victory streak of the world number 2. He defeated the seven-time winner 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 ending the Serbian legend's reign on the Centre Court. It was the first Wimbledon title for Spanish youngster Alcaraz, playing only his 12th match at the championships. This was his second Grand Slam in tennis, having won the US Open last year.
Following his heroics at the Wimbledon, athletes from all across the globe congratulated Alcaraz. From Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill to Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and opponent Novak Djokovic reacted to Carlos Alcaraz’s historic moment.
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic congratulate Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic's dream of winning the 24th Grand Slam may not have come true but the Tennis great showed sportsman spirit both on and off the field. He congratulated Carlos on winning the maiden title and said that he totally deserves to win the Grand Slam. "What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. Carlos! You deserve it. You came up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing," said Djokovic. While talking about his experience at the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Tennis great said that one never likes to lose matches like these but when all the emotions are settled, he’ll be very grateful.
Another tennis legend Rafael Nadal was the quickest to congratulate Carlos. “Congratulations Carlos. You have given us immense joy today and surely our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is as a member of Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!” Nadal wrote in an Instagram post.
Indian cricketers react to Carlos Alcaraz’s maiden title
Popularly known as the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar also reacted to Carlo’s maiden title win at Wimbledon. While calling him the next superstar of Tennis, Sachin mentioned that he’ll follow Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like he did with Roger Federer.
What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023
We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer.
Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZUDjohh3Li
Ravichandran Ashwin, the number one Test bowler in the world, also congratulated Carlos. The bowler wrote many congratulations to the Spanish youngster. He also posted claps and trophy emoticons with his tweet.
Alcaraz👏👏🏆🏆 #Wimbeldon— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 16, 2023
Indian opener Shubman Gill also posted an Instagram story, cheering for Carlos along with his teammates Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. All these cricketers are currently in Barbados for the second Test against host West Indies.
