Sachin Tendulkar to Rafael Nadal, world reacts to Carlos Alcaraz’s maiden Wimbledon win

World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in an epic 5-set final to win his maiden Wimbledon title. The Spaniard also broke the 34-victory streak of the world number 2. He defeated the seven-time winner 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 ending the Serbian legend's reign on the Centre Court. It was the first Wimbledon title for Spanish youngster Alcaraz, playing only his 12th match at the championships. This was his second Grand Slam in tennis, having won the US Open last year.

Following his heroics at the Wimbledon, athletes from all across the globe congratulated Alcaraz. From Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill to Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and opponent Novak Djokovic reacted to Carlos Alcaraz’s historic moment.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic congratulate Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic's dream of winning the 24th Grand Slam may not have come true but the Tennis great showed sportsman spirit both on and off the field. He congratulated Carlos on winning the maiden title and said that he totally deserves to win the Grand Slam. "What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. Carlos! You deserve it. You came up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing," said Djokovic. While talking about his experience at the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Tennis great said that one never likes to lose matches like these but when all the emotions are settled, he'll be very grateful.

Indian opener Shubman Gill also posted an Instagram story, cheering for Carlos along with his teammates Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. All these cricketers are currently in Barbados for the second Test against host West Indies.