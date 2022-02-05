Sachin Tendulkar picks his best ODI knock & greatest cricketing moment

Ahead of India's 1000th one-day international match, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar told a sports magazine that winning the 2011 World Cup was the best day of his cricketing life.

The batting maestro while dedicating the World Cup to India's 1.39 billion-plus population said that he had the honour and privilege to represent India for 24 years.

Sachin picked the double century in ODI against South Africa in 2010 at Gwalior as his top ODI knock while giving credit to the bowling attack of the Proteas.

India's batting sensation said it was the first in the history of ODIs a double ton was being scored which had it is "own relevance".

Tendulkar said the Indian team will be taking on West Indies in the historic ODI match and urged them to put their "best foot forward" and play "good cricket".

Sachin who made his international debut in Pakistan in 1989 scored 18,426 ODI runs at an average of 44.88 which included 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in ODIs.

Interestingly, the batting superstar scored a duck on debut in Pakistan when he fell to Waqar Younis at Gujranwala in 1989 after playing just two balls.

Sachin was just over 16-years-old during his ODI debut and went on to play several historic knocks in Test and ODIs and blazed his way in six World Cups finally lifting the converted trophy in his hometown Mumbai under the leadership of MS Dhoni as India beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.

(With inputs from Agencies)