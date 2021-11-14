Stat fact: Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli in Tests - Who is the best?

The comparison between Tendulkar and Kohli is a forever debate among fans. However, stats don't lie!
Virat Kohli has been India's most consistent and destructive player in the past several years. After the fab-4 left the scene, Kohli has dominated with the bat tearing apart bowling attacks in India and abroad and has given India many memorable wins.
The comparison between Tendulkar and Kohli is a forever debate among fans. However, stats don't lie. A look at how the two greats have fared in Tests will tell us how they have stacked against each other and who is the greatest batting machine.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies at Kingston in June 2011. India's Test captain has an enviable average of 51 in 96 Tests with 27 centuries having scored 7765 runs.
Virat has scored 254 runs as his highest in the longest format of the game. A breakdown of runs against top teams shows Virat has clearly loved mauling Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa.
Virat has amassed 1,682 against the Aussies in 20 Tests at an average of 48 and hit seven centuries. Clearly, a battle against the toughest unit in world cricket truly inspires the Indian captain.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat has mauled Sri Lanka although he has played just 9 Tests against lions. He averages 77.23 against the island nation with 5 centuries with 243 being his highest score.
Virat also has a proud Test record against South Africa having hit highest 254 against the Proteas while averaging 59.72 in 12 Tests with three centuries.
However, against West Indies and England, Virat's bat has misfired. The West Indies attack has had a measure of him over the years since he has averaged just 43 in 14 Tests since 2011 with two centuries with a total score of 822 runs.
Virat however has managed to score a double century against the West Indies with 200 being his highest.
(Photograph:AFP)
England clearly has been the toughest opponent for the Indian captain. Virat has played most number of matches against the English with 27 in all and has even hit a double ton but his average has lagged at 43 with a total of 5 tons.
Against New Zealand too Virat has averaged blow 50 in 12 Tests having hit just 830 runs with 3 centuries since 2012.
The question is: Does the Indian captain struggle against the swinging ball outside the off stump?
(Photograph:AFP)
Sachin Tendulkar has been the benchmark of Indian cricketers over the years in all formats of the game. In the longest version, India's maestro has a record that would be almost impossible to beat at least in the near future.
India's batting legend played 200 Tests ever since he made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989.
The Mumbai batsman scored a total of 15,921 runs with the highest being 248 against Bangladesh. His consistency can be gauged by the fact that he averaged 53.78 over 20 years with 51 tons and 68 half-centuries.
(Photograph:AFP)
Like Virat, Tendulkar saved his best for Australia, however, his average against the Aussies is higher than Virat's at 55 in 39 Tests with 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries.
Tendulkar scored 3,630 against the team from Down Under since making his Test debut against them in 1991.
India's legendry batsman also surpasses Virat when compared with his nemesis England. Tendulkar played 32 Tests against the English and hit 2,535 with 7 centuries and 13 half-centuries at an average of 51 since 1990.
Against Sri Lanka, the former Indian middle-order batsman averaged a smart 60 in 25 Tests with 9 centuries and 6 half-centuries.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tendulkar played against several types of attacks in the same team over two decades. His longevity was a testament to his skill and temperament.
Sachin was tested against the likes of Imran, Craig McDermott, McGrath, Warne, Allan Donald, Muralitharan, Ambrose, Walsh - the list is endless.
Sachin's lowest average was against Pakistan and South Africa against whom he averages 42. The former Indian captain played 18 Tests against Pakistan and 25 against South Africa.
Even at a "low" average against South Africa, Sachin managed to hit 7 centuries and five half-centuries amassing 1,741 runs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kohli never managed to test his skill against Pakistan due to India's political fallout with its neighbour. India has mostly met Pakistan in ICC tournaments over the last decade.
As Sachin would testify, playing against Pakistan in Pakistan is one of the real 'test' for a Test batsman - ask the legend since he faced Imran, Qadir, Wasim and Waqar on his Test debut in 1989.
From 1989 to 2007, Tendulkar played 18 Tests against Pakistan taking apart several pace and spin attacks averaging 42.28 against them while hitting 2 centuries and seven half centuries with an unbeaten 194 in the first Test at Multan in 2004.
(Photograph:AFP)