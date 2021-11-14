Stat fact: Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli in Tests - Who is the best?

Kohli vs Tendulkar in Tests

Virat Kohli has been India's most consistent and destructive player in the past several years. After the fab-4 left the scene, Kohli has dominated with the bat tearing apart bowling attacks in India and abroad and has given India many memorable wins.

The comparison between Tendulkar and Kohli is a forever debate among fans. However, stats don't lie. A look at how the two greats have fared in Tests will tell us how they have stacked against each other and who is the greatest batting machine.

(Photograph:AFP)