SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith keen on bringing MS Dhoni on board in any capacity

With full packed stadiums and close-fought games, the inaugural edition of the SA20 league has done pretty well in its early weeks. SA20 Commissioner and South Africa’s former captain Graeme Smith aims to up the level in the future by bringing in the Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni on board in any capacity possible. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Smith hinted on the possibility of Dhoni joining hands with SA20 in future only if it doesn’t breach BCCI’s law book for its contracted players that states for any player to participate in a foreign T20 league they have to cut ties with the board and the Indian cricket, including the IPL.

"It would be amazing to have a player like him. But as I have previously said, we always work with and respect the BCCI. The fact that we have created such a nice working relationship with them and have been able to talk to them and learn from them. I mean, they are hugely experienced in doing such events like the IPL or the World Cup. And it is a very important relationship to have for the SAT20. From our perspective, we looked at it, we have one or two opportunities,” Smith said.

MS Dhoni had retired in 2020 from international cricket but plays an active role in the Indian Premier League serving as the captain of Chennai Super Kings. Although speculations of him retiring after the upcoming 2023 season are doing rounds, there is no confirmation from him regarding the same. It’s not until then he can join a foreign league in any capacity.

A noted cricketer, Dhoni has a fan base like none other in the country. His accolades as the Indian captain and the skipper of his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings make him the most-sort-after leader in cricket’s history. Aware of Dhoni’s demigod image in this cricket-crazy country, Smith said to have him play or even just his presence will do a world of good to SA20. Adding if an opportunity comes in the future, he will not hesitate to bring Dhoni on the board.

"But one thing we really wanted to build was a young and vibrant and really competitive cricket league. And someone like an MS would of course add a lot of value to our league. He has been able to perform and maintain performance for a very long time in this profession and would bring a level to the league which we will be proud to have. But if there is ever an opportunity I would definitely be reaching out to Mahi," Smith added.