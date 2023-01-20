ICC becomes victim of online fraud, loses $2.5 million in a phishing attack

International Cricket Council (ICC) has become the latest victim of online fraud. The global cricket body has been duped to the tune of over $2.5 million after fraudsters used deception and forgery to trick the ICC officials at its Dubai headquartered office.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC became a victim of a phishing attack wherein the scammer created a fake email id, pretending to be an ICC consultant.

A voucher was then sent to the finance department of ICC. The requisite money, $500,000 in one instance was cleared and sent into the scammers' account. Such was the sophistication of the entire process that ICC fell prey to the scam multiple times.

According to reports, ICC's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the entire finance department in Dubai is under heavy scrutinyFederal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may be involved in the case as the phishing source is based in the US.

While BCCI, the behemoth of international cricket may not sweat after losing such an amount is big for ICC and its associate members.

Incidentally, the money ICC lost in the incident could have been used to fund multiple associate nations for an entire year. On average, an ODI associate nation ranked 13-20 gets $500,000 to $1 million in funding from the ICC.

ICC falling prey to such a scam is unheard of. Multiple checks and balances are in place when any amount is transferred to a third party.

ICC has not commented on the issue so far. It is only likely to release a statement once the extent of the scam is unearthed. 2023 being an ICC event year with the 50-over World Cup scheduled in India, questions are being raised if ICC is up to the task of handling the finances of the marquee tournament.

