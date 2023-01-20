IND vs AUS 2023: BCCI plans to drop Michael Clarke from commentary panel following spat with partner

Following an ugly spat with his partner, Jade Yarbrough on the evening of January 10th in Noosa, Queensland, Michael Clarke, who was recorded by a bystander denying claims of him cheating on his partner in public, is likely to be dropped from the commentary panel for the upcoming Australia's tour of India in the light of this incident. As first reported by The Daily Telegraph, Jade was heard accusing the ex-Aussie captain of cheating on her with his celebrity fashion designer ex-girlfriend, Pip Edwards. Clarke on Wednesday night told The Daily Telegraph, “I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shattered by my actions.” Meanwhile, the BCCI is reviewing its decision of including him in the panel for the much-anticipated series that begins on February 9th in Nagpur.

ALSO READ: Wrestlers ready to lodge FIR against WFI president as govt assurances fail to satisfy

Michael Clarke alongside Matthew Hayden was selected to be part of the commentary panel in a deal worth USD $100,000. If the BCCI decides to remove him, it will come as a setback for the former star batter, who according to The Age has further lost sponsorship contracts worth several thousand dollars. They further reported that a prospective sponsorship deal with a skincare brand was pulled within a few hours of the footage being posted online.

News.com.au is believed to have reached out to Clarke’s other major sponsors - R.M. Williams, Hublot and Ribco for comment, who are also considering pulling out from the sponsorship contracts with him.

In the video released on the internet, shirtless Clarke was heard regularly denying claims of him cheating on his partner. The 41-year-old was even filmed getting slapped across a couple of times by Jade who was loudly accusing him for having an affair outside their relationship. The Queensland police are investigating the matter and no charges have been laid so far.