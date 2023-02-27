SA vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: South Africa vs West Indies 1st test date, time, venue, playing XI, squad

SA vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) series will start on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The test series is the last tournament for both teams in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. However, both teams have not qualified for the final race of the ICC World Test Championships. Thus, the upcoming test series between South Africa and West Indies (SA vs WI) might not be significant. But international cricket fans are still excited to watch the two teams lock horns. South Africa stands disappointed with their previous performance, as they have been reigning champions. However, the Proteas did not win a match in their last five Tests. Temba Bavuma has taken over as the captain of the South African team.

On the other hand, the West Indies team faced defeat in three out of five of their last Tests. However, they recently came out of a 1-0 series against Zimbabwe. Here are all the details you need about South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) Test Series. We have mentioned all the information on the SA vs WI matches, live stream and squads of both teams.

SA vs WI 1st Test: Match Details

When will South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) 1st test begin?

South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) will commence on February 28, 2023, and continue till March 4, 2023.

What time will South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) 1st test match begin in India?

South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) 1st test will begin at 01:30 PM IST on February 28, 2023.

Where will South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) 1st test be played?

The venue for the test series between South Africa and West Indies is SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa.

SA vs WI 1st Test: Live Streaming

Where can I watch live telecast of South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) 1st test?

Star Sports-1 will telecast South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) test series from February 28 to March 4.

Where can I watch South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) test series live on mobile?

You can live stream South Africa vs West Indies (SA vs WI) test series live on the FanCode App and website.

SA vs WI 1st Test: Probable XIs

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Peterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

West Indies