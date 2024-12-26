Debutant fast bowler Corbin Bosch said South Africa reaped the rewards for "holding our nerve" against aggressive Pakistan batting on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Advertisment

Bosch, the son of a Test fast bowler, took a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket and finished with four for 63 as Pakistan were bowled out for 211.

Dane Paterson, enjoying a late-career surge at the age of 35, took five for 61 – his second five-wicket haul in successive Tests.

Pakistan opening bowler Khurram Shahzad struck twice and Mohammad Abbas claimed a late wicket as South Africa reached 82 for three at close.

Advertisment

Pakistan's approach made for frenetic cricket after Bosch broke a cautious opening stand of 36 when he had Pakistan captain Shan Masood caught at first slip for 17.

Opening partner Saim Ayub (14) and Babar Azam (4) followed in quick succession, but Pakistan opted for attack rather than a defensive rebuild.

Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed said in a pre-match television interview that he didn't expect a significant difference in approach from his players after they beat South Africa 3-0 in a one-day series, which ended on Sunday.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | BBL 2024-25, Live Streaming: When & where to watch Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes live on laptop, TV

Not backing down

Javed reasoned that positive stroke play was required to score runs on a seam-friendly pitch.

It seemed the majority of Pakistan's batsmen were still in aggressive one-day mode. Both Paterson and Bosch benefitted from batsmen playing poor strokes.

"When we saw them really coming at us we just said, be patient," said Bosch. "There was enough in the wicket that if you held your area there was always a ball that was going to get them out."

"It was (about) holding our nerve and not backing down," added Bosch.

Saud Shakeel hit three boundaries off his first five balls after the loss of Azam before gloving a catch to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to be out for 14 off six balls.

Kamran Ghulam was undeterred, racing to a 52-ball half-century and sharing a rapid 81-run fifth-wicket stand with Mohammad Rizwan (27).

Ghulam went for his shots, sometimes to the frustration of the South African bowlers, and his feisty effort included an exchange of words with Kagiso Rabada – South Africa's most impressive bowler despite not taking a wicket – and Verreynne.

Ghulam was out for 54 in bizarre fashion, charging down the pitch to Paterson and top-edging a slog to long leg.

But former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja, commenting on the match for SuperSport television, defended Ghulam and the rest of the batsmen.

"I like the way Pakistan took up the challenge because these are alien conditions for Pakistan," said Raja.

"Ghulam had energy, attitude and a game plan. Forget about the last shot, until then he knew what to do on this surface. He showed good strong body language and he was not afraid to eyeball the South Africans."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.