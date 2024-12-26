Match 13 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition will see the Adelaide Strikers host the Hobart Hurricanes on Friday (Dec 27). The Adelaide franchise will be eager to return to winning ways after a loss to Brisbane Heat whereas the seventh-ranked Hurricanes will look to make it two wins in a row after a victory over Perth Scorchers in their last tie.

Advertisment

Talking about Adelaide's last game, they rode on a combined batting performance to post a competitive 174-6. However, it wasn't enough as Brisbane chased down the score on the last ball of the contest, with fifties from Nathan McSweeney (78) and Matt Renshaw (56) at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Hobart, on the other hand, thrashed Perth by eight wickets at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After opting to bowl first, Hobart rode on Riley Meredith's 3-fer to restrict the opponent to 155/6. In the run-chase, the hosts were led by Mitchell Owen's 101 not out to chase the target in 19.2 overs and earn a big win.

Which stadium will host the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match?

Advertisment

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match start?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match will start at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Advertisment

Where to watch the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match on TV?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Also read: Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me: Sam Konstas after drama on Day 1 of MCG Test

Where to watch the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope(w), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Liam Scott

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott(w), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim