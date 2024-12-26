India and Australia played out a memorable Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Melbourne, on Thursday (Dec 26). Asked to bat first, Australia rode on fifties from the top four, including debutant Sam Konstas' 65-ball 60, to end the day at 311-6. During Konstas' blazing knock, he attracted a lot of eyeballs for taking on Jasprit Bumrah and striking at close to a 100. In the first session, he even had an altercation with Virat Kohli, who came in his way between overs and shouldered the debutant.
After his fiery knock, Konstas reacted to his altercation with Kohli. "I was just doing my gloves. I think he accidentally bumped me. I think that's just cricket, just the tension," the dashing opener told the press. Talking about the altercation, words were exchanged between the two players after Kohli shouldered the debutant. As a result, Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and handed one demerit point.
Article 2.02 of the ICC's Code of Conduct states, "Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire."
"When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made."
Kohli and Konstas' altercation made maximum noise during Day 1 of the fourth and penultimate Test between India and Australia. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting slammed Kohli for his actions and was quoted on Channel 7 as saying , "Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together. It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, and wouldn't even know anyone was in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer."