Virat Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, handed 1 demerit point for altercation with Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, at the MCG, Melbourne on Thursday (Dec 26). The incident took place during the opening session after India asked Australia to bat first, and debutant Konstas came out all guns blazing. He attacked from the word go, including taking on Jasprit Bumrah, and Kohli came towards him -- in between overs -- and shouldered the newcomer, receiving flak from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after end of the day's play.

Article 2.02 of ICC's Code of Conduct states, "Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire.

When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made."

Also read: BGT: Australia end Day 1 of Boxing Day Test at 311-6, debutant Sam Konstas impresses with fiery 60

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also lashed out at Kohli for his action versus Konstas. "Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together. It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, and wouldn't even know anyone was in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting was quoted in Channel Seven as saying by Fox.