Australia ended Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test versus India, at the MCG, Melbourne, at 311-6 on Thursday (Dec 26). There was plenty of drama and action during the opening day's play which saw Australia's top four impress with a fifty each with debutant Sam Konstas making a 65-ball 60. For India, in-form pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained among wickets as he managed to account for three big scalps, also removing Travis Head for a duck, to stage his side's recovery after the Aussies were 237-2 at one stage.

The day's play commenced with Rohit Sharma-led visitors asking Australia to bat first at the iconic venue. The new opening pair of Konstas and Usman Khawaja started positively. The debutant impressed one and all by taking on Bumrah, with a reverse-sweep six, and wasn't afraid to charge down the ground as well. He scored a blazing 65-ball 60 as Australian openers put on 89 in 19 overs. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him before the lunch break as Australia ended the first session at 112-1.

The second session saw Australia progress steadily as India got one breakthrough with Bumrah removing Khawaja (57). The third session saw Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith continue to add runs on the board as the duo complemented each other very well. Labuschagne got out for 72 against the run of play, taking on Washington Sundar. This opened the doors for India's comeback as Bumrah struck twice in quick succession. From 237-2, Australia was reduced to 246-5.

Alex Carey and Smith stitched an important 53-run sixth-wicket stand with both taking on the attack. Before the end of the play, Carey was dismissed by Akash Deep. The home side ended with 311-6. They scored at a healthy pace in the first and last session, however, India would be content with their comeback and aim to dismiss the hosts before the 350-run mark on Day 2, on Friday (Dec 27).