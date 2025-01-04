South Africa have taken complete control of the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan after their batters highlighted the day with a flawless performance on Day 2. Playing at the Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton was the star of the show after he scored a double ton before getting out on 259. His hundred was coupled with Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne’s own tons while Pakistan batters had an off day at Stumps.

Ryan Rickelton steals the show

Having continued from his overnight flawless show, Rickelton became the first South African since 2017 to score a double ton for the nation. His innings consisted of 29 fours and 3 sixes and was striking at 75 before falling to Mir Hamza. He along with skipper Bavuma (106) stitched a partnership of 235 runs for the fourth wicket which laid the foundation for a big score.

Rickelton would later partner Verreynne (100) to put together a stand of 148 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter was dismissed. Healthy contributions from Marco Jansen (62) and Keshav Maharaj (40) helped Rickelton reach the double ton. The score is the joint-seventh highest individual score for South Africa in the Test format.

Had Rickelton scored a triple hundred, he would have become just the second South African batter after legendary Hashim Amla to reach the magical triple figure mark.

Pakistan on the back foot

After bowling out South Africa for 615, Pakistan did not have the best start to their innings as they closed the day at 64/3. Former captain Babar Azam is unbeaten on 31 while Shan Masood was dismissed for 2 on the last ball of the first over. Kamran Ghulam (12) and Saud Shakeel (0) were the other Pakistani batters to be dismissed before the stumps on Day 2. Pakistan closed the day on 64/3 and still trail South Africa by 551 runs in the first innings.