La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have rejected Barcelona’s registration of attacker Dani Olmo as reported on Saturday (Jan 4). Olmo, a big-money signing from RB Leipzig in the summer is now eligible to play for Barcelona just six months after signing for the Spanish giants. As things stand, Barcelona will challenge the call in court hoping to re-register their summer acquisition.

Barcelona fail with Olmo's registration

Having missed the deadline of Dec 31 to prove they were compliant with LaLiga's financial fair play (FFP) regulations, Barcelona were always in danger of missing out on their key asset who was signed for €60 million ($62m). Barcelona have faced FFP issues in recent years, which also led to the release of Lionel Messi in 2021.

According to La Liga, Barca provided the necessary documentation to have their spending limit for the season extended on Friday, but it came too late for Olmo and Pau Victor, who had their registrations cancelled on Wednesday.

Barcelona to appeal decision

Just minutes after the decision came, Barcelona confirmed they will go to the Administrative Court of Sport (CSD) for Olmo and Victor's registration cases. Barcelona are confident they can raise enough money in the coming days to re-register the players with reports stating they are willing to sell VIP seats on a multi-year deal in their new stadium which is under construction.

Barcelona’s financial troubles will also take a toll on their summer and winter transfer window spending. The club’s main priority will be to sign players on a free transfer while registering them for low salaries.

Interestingly, this was also the case at the start of this season where Barcelona had to shift İlkay Gündoğan out to lower the salary cap. Gündoğan’s high made it impossible for Barcelona to register a new player, meaning their hands were tied in the deal to send Gündoğan back to Manchester City.