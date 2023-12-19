SA vs India 2nd ODI, Weather report: Will rain interrupt second and penultimate tie in Gqeberha?

India and South Africa will lock horns with each other in the second and penultimate ODI, of the three-match series, on Tuesday (Dec 19). The series opener was a one-sided affair where KL Rahul-led India thrashed Aiden Markram's South Africa by eight wickets after dismissing them for a paltry 116 in 27.3 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue chased down the score with 200 balls to spare.

The focus now shifts to the second and penultimate tie, which will be held at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. The venue had hosted the second T20I, of the three-match series which ended at 1-1 stalemate, that saw rain interrupting the clash. The hosts won that game by five wickets, by DLS method, after their run-chase was shortened to 15 overs. Fans will hope for rain to stay away to ensure a full game this time around.

Weather prediction for 2nd ODI

There is light rain forecast on the match day. However, it is expected to be clear by the time the match kicks off. Hence, one can expect the conditions to be slightly overcast but a full-game should be on the cards.

Talking about the surface, bounce at the venue is lower than most other venues in the African nation. Hence, it has not been a happy hunting ground for the Proteas. Notably, they have conceded two of the last three ODIs at the venue and interestingly, both to teams from the Indian subcontinent. Hence, India have a solid chance to take an unassailable lead and wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Speaking on the first ODI, Rahul & Co. were asked to field first at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Arshdeep Singh's 5 for 37 and Avesh Khan's 4 for 27 rattled the home side as they never recovered from early blows and fell for 116. In reply, debutant Sai Sudharshan's unbeaten 55 and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer's 52 took India home without dropping much sweat.