SA vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma aims to equal MS Dhoni's rare captaincy feat in series decider

India will lock horns with South Africa in the second and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday (Jan 3). After losing the series opener, in Centurion, by an innings and 32 runs, India have their task cut-out to end the series at 1-1. The visitors have already lost a golden opportunity to win their maiden Test series on African soil but they will hope to end it on a high.

Captain Rohit Sharma is also aiming to equal former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's rare captaincy feat. If India win the second Test, in Cape Town, Rohit will become only the second Indian captain after Dhoni to avoid a Test series loss in South Africa. So far, India have toured the African nation for Test series on nine occasions since 1992. Only once have they managed to draw a red-ball series in the Rainbow nation. Under Dhoni, India achieved the rare feat during their 2010-11 tour of South Africa.

Back then, Dhoni-led India drew a three-match Test series at 1-1. Thus, Rohit will look to become the second Indian captain to achieve this elite feat.

Talking about the first Test, South Africa won the toss and opted to field first. They bundled out India for 245 with KL Rahul top-scoring with a majestic 101. Kagiso Rabada ended with 5 for 59. In reply, the Proteas rode on Dean Elgar's impressive 185, Marco Jansen's 84 and David Bedingham's 56 to post 408 all-out. With a lead of 163, the home side dismissed the Indians for a paltry 131 with Nandre Burger, 4 for 33, and Jansen 3 for 36 leading the charge with the ball.