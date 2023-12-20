SA vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Sai Sudharshan, shares THIS advice for young batter

India and South Africa locked horns with each other in the second and penultimate ODI, of the three-match series, on Tuesday (Dec 19) at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Asked to bat first, KL Rahul-led India only managed 211 in 46.2 overs -- with Sai Sudhardhan (62) and Rahul (56) being the top performers. In reply, the hosts rode on opener Tony de Zorzi's 119 and Reeza Hendricks' 52 to chase down the score in 42.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. With this, the series is interestingly poised at 1-1 with the final ODI in Paarl on Thursday (Dec 21).

After the game, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar opined on young Sudharshan and heaped praise on the left-hander. The batter became a household name following a brilliant 47-ball 96 in the IPL 2023 final for Gujarat Titans (GT), versus eventual winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad early this year. Being a consistent performance in the domestic circuit, he was roped into the India squad for the three ODIs in the African nation, with regular captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli being rested. In the series opener, he scored an unbeaten 55 in India's easy 117-run chase and followed it up with an impressive 62 (7 fours and a six) in the second ODI. Thus, Gavaskar lauded him but had a suggestion for the GT batter.

'You don't want to be getting out in the 50s and 60s'

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "Yes, he looks very, very good. A very compact player plays close to his body, has got a good very still head. So balance is very good when he's playing. And, of course, when he plays drives like that. Left-handers can be so elegant when they play, they can play the pull shot as well. But basically his temperament and talent are very, very nice."

He then added, "Now it's a matter of them sort of carrying on from here and not being satisfied and I'm sure he's not being satisfied. You don't want to be getting out in 50s and 60s. When you bat up the order, you have the opportunity to score a 100 every time. So I think that is what he's got to grab so that somebody will be talking only about who will partner Sai Sudharsan at the top."