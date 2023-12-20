ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam reclaims No. 1 spot from Gill, Indian veterans Kohli and Rohit remain in top 4

Babar Azam has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings on Wednesday (Dec 20). Babar, the former Pakistan skipper, was replaced from the No. 1 spot from Indian opener Shubman Gill recently, however, the stylish batter has regained the spot in a flash. It is to be noted that the change in the rankings occurred following Gill's absence from India's ongoing three ODIs against hosts South Africa. Babar holds the top spot with an impressive 824 rating points, while Gill remains a close second with 810 points.

Babar-starrer Pakistan have not played an ODI since their World Cup campaign ended on Nov 11, when they faced England in their last league stage game at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With the Men in Green not playing an ODI for over a month, Babar's rating point did not drop whereas Gill missing the SA ODIs led to him losing rating points. Meanwhile, India's veteran star duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain in the top four in the overall rankings.

1. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 824 rating points

2. Shubman Gill (India) - 810 rating points

3. Virat Kohli (India) - 775 rating points

4. Rohit Sharma (India) - 754 rating points

5. David Warner (Australia) - 745 rating points

6. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 743 rating points

7. Harry Tector (Ireland) - 723 rating points

8. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) - 717 rating points

9. Dawid Malan (England) - 707 rating points

10. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa) - 705 rating points