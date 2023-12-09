SA vs IND 2023: Training under Rahul Dravid felt great, says Rinku Singh ahead of Durban T20I

Emerging India cricketer Rinku Singh has impressed everyone with his calm approach and stylish yet daring stroke play at the lower order. Following his steep rise in the T20Is, Rinku is picked in the white-ball squad for South Africa, starting with the first T20I in Durban on Sunday (Dec 10). With Rinku and head coach Rahul Dravid working together for the first time, Rinku explained how he felt training with the India veteran.

Upon landing in the Rainbow Nation earlier this week, the Indian players roamed a bit before getting down to business. Detailing his brief experience thus far, Rinku said he felt great sharing the dressing room with re-elected India coach Dravid.

Speaking via BCCI's video on their social media handles, Rinku said,

"The weather is beautiful here. We went for a walk after coming here, and then I went into the nets. This was the first time that I trained under Rahul Dravid, and it was a great feeling. He told me to stick to what I was doing and trust my process. Dravid sir told me that it was tough to play at No. 5, but told me to have faith in my abilities," Rinku Singh said.

Having played most of his cricket on the Indian pitches, Rinku is aware of the change in bounce and seam positions in South Africa and explained how he plans to prepare for it.

"It is quite bouncy here in South Africa. You don't get this much bounce in India; it is quite quick as well. I would look to use the pace," Rinku said about the conditions in South Africa.

Sharing his views on gelling well with the young-looking Indian Team, especially in this format, Rinku said,

"I have played for Uttar Pradesh since 2013, always at No. 5. It is tough to bat there, but I keep motivating myself. Me, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav hang out together. It is important to stay together," Rinku added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will lead in the three T20Is, and KL Rahul will captain the team in the ODIs.