SA vs ENG: Triple blow for South Africa as 3 players go in isolation after 1 tested positive for COVID-19

The South African cricketers have been put into self-isolation in Cape Town after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. South Africa are scheduled to host England for a three T20Is and three ODIs from November 27 in Cape Town.

Cricket South Africa didn’t reveal the name of the three players neither confirmed whether they would miss any of the matches from the T20I series against England.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Shakib Al Hasan death threat case: Cricketer gets armed bodyguard as Bangladesh Home Minister promises strong action

"All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being."

No replacement has been named by the South African side but two new players will join the group for the inter-squad practice matches on Saturday.

ALSO READ: England to host India for five Tests in 2021; check tentative schedule

Players from both England and South Africa landed in Cape Town after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. Over 50 tests for the coronavirus were held after the arrival of players and support staff before they entered the bio-secure bubble in Cape Town.

Cape Town is set to host the first and third T20Is on November 27 and December 1 respectively. It will also host the first and third ODIs on December 4 and 9 respectively. The remaining matches are set to be hosted by Paarl. The matches between South Africa and England will be played behind closed doors.

